VHPS demands 6K Aasara pension for differently-abled

Hyderabad: The Vikalangula Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (VHPS) is set to hold a massive public meeting, ‘Chalo Hyderabad,’ ahead of the upcoming local body elections notification.

It will also put pressure on the state government to hike monthly Aasara pensions from Rs 4,016 to Rs 6,000 for the differently-abled.

The announcements were made at a meeting held at Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday, July 3.

It was decided that the organisation would first hold mandal-wise meetings, then protests at district headquarters, finally culminating in a massive public meeting in Hyderabad.