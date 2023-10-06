AP police constable kills wife, 2 daughters before ending life

A police head constable killed three of his family and then took his own life in Kadapa city of Andhra Pradesh late Wednesday, October 5.

The incident, that sent shock waves across the police department, came to light on Thursday morning. The deceased identified as Venkateswarlu, 55, worked as a writer in the Kadapa Two-Town police station

“The head constable worked till 11 pm then took a pistol and went to his house, located at Cooperative Colony. He shot dead his two daughters Kakanya, 22, Abhagna,16, and his wife Madhavi, 46. Following this incident, Venkateswar shot himself with the same weapon,” Kadapa sub-divisional police officer Md. Sharif told PTI.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Kadapa an officer from Two-Town police station revealed that a suicide note was recovered from Venkateswar, in which he had requested to Superintendent of Police (SP) that all his benefits including General Provident Fund (GPF), Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance Fund (APGLI), GIC surrender pay, and family compassion be provided to his second wife, Yarasu Ramadevi, who resides on Rajareddy Street in Kadapa town.

However, the police official said that the investigation into the matter is still underway and the claims of the suicide note will be also investigated.

Meanwhile, the SP visited the mortuary to view the deceased and gather information from the officials about the incident.