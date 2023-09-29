AP family killed in mishap buried in Riyadh after DNA verification

Jeddah: Four members of an NRI family from Andhra Pradesh, who tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia a month ago, were finally laid to rest in Riyadh on Friday. The victims’ identities were confirmed through DNA tests.

The family, hailing from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, met with the tragic accident while returning to Kuwait after performing Umrah on August 26. Their bodies had been kept in the mortuary since the accident, as they were severely burnt and unrecognisable due to the collision.

The bodies were handed over to the family after the completion of DNA identification. The deceased’s brother flew from the USA to Saudi Arabia to provide a DNA sample for the identification process.

Noted Malayali social worker Siddique Tuvoor had been actively involved in this case since the day of the accident, working closely with relevant authorities. Several individuals from the Telugu states attended the funeral in Riyadh following the Friday prayers.

Dandu Ghouse Basha, who worked as a professor in a Kuwait-based American University, had come to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his family. Basha, his wife Tabarak Sarwar, and their two sons, three-year-old Ehan and eight-month-old Dameel, were travelling in a newly purchased car. The tragedy struck when they were returning to Kuwait after performing Umrah, approximately 120 kilometres away from Riyadh.