AP: Police grab mike from TDP activist at Nara Lokesh’s meeting

Chittoor: The local police is alleged to have created obstructions to the ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, at Samsireddy Palle on Thursday.

The police attacked and grabbed the mike from a TDP activist, Bhasha, who sustained injuries in the meet.

The police even allegedly attempted to push Lokesh down the bench on which he was standing to address the local party activists.

This resulted in a fierce argument between the police and the TDP activists while Lokesh continued his protest by standing on his bench.

Carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution, Lokesh questioned the police as to how can they violate the fundamental right of a citizen.

He continued his protest till the police officials left the scene and allowed him to address the gathering.