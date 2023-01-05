AP: Police lathi-charge TDP workers gathered to welcome Chandrababu Naidu

Chittoor: An incident has come to light where police lathi-charged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers while trying to disperse them near Gollapally and Vadavani Kothur village where they had gathered to welcome TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The police were seen clashing with the TDP workers using batons on them. As per reports during the incident Mandal party woman president was also injured.

This comes after three persons were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Sunday.

According to the police, three women lost their lives and several others were injured in the stampede.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock at the stampede at his public meeting and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to each bereaved family.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Three women die in stampede at another TDP programme

In another incident on December 28, last year, eight TDP workers lost their lives during a stampede at a public meeting held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore.

The injured people were admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to each injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.