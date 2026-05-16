AP: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for BDL Naval Systems Facility.

Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The upcoming facility is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and boost the Centre’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the strategic defence sector.

Established in 1970 under the Ministry of Defence, BDL has emerged as one of India’s leading defence manufacturing companies and a major production partner of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for strategic and tactical weapon systems.

The company currently manufactures advanced missile systems including Akash, Astra and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, anti-tank guided missiles, and underwater weapon systems such as the heavyweight torpedo Varunastra, lightweight torpedo TAL, C-303 decoys and launchers.

According to officials, the new manufacturing complex is being developed to meet the increasing operational requirements of the Indian Navy for advanced underwater weapon systems and naval combat technologies.

Spread across nearly 160 acres

Spread across nearly 160 acres, the facility will feature advanced manufacturing and assembly units, integration buildings, explosive handling and storage infrastructure, testing systems including acoustic tank facilities, administrative blocks and a dedicated green belt.

Officials said the project is expected to significantly enhance BDL’s production capacity and enable simultaneous execution of multiple defence projects. The facility will primarily focus on underwater weapon systems, torpedoes, naval mines and associated combat systems.

The new unit is also expected to strengthen collaboration between BDL, DRDO laboratories and Indian Navy establishments located in the Visakhapatnam region, which has emerged as a major strategic defence hub.

Rs 500 cr investment

The project is being developed with an estimated investment of around Rs 500 crore and is expected to be completed within four years. Apart from strengthening India’s defence preparedness and underwater warfare capabilities, the facility is also expected to generate nearly 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Officials said the project would also encourage the growth of local MSMEs and ancillary industries linked to the defence manufacturing supply chain in Andhra Pradesh.