AP reports 1,345 fresh Covid-19 cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 6,576 infected persons got cured while four more succumbed in the state.

The number of active cases further dropped to 40,884, the bulletin said.

The total positives now touched 23,09,967 and recoveries 22,54,400.

The overall toll stood at 14,683.

Only five districts registered fresh cases in three digits, with the highest of 309 in East Godavari.

The remaining eight added less than 100 new cases each, with the lowest being 16 in Vizianagaram.

Chittoor, Krishna, Kurnool and SPS Nellore reported one fresh fatality each in a day.