AP reports 1,345 fresh Covid-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 10th February 2022 7:04 pm IST
India reports 67,084 new COVID-19 cases
India records over 67,000COVID cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 6,576 infected persons got cured while four more succumbed in the state.

The number of active cases further dropped to 40,884, the bulletin said.

MS Education Academy

The total positives now touched 23,09,967 and recoveries 22,54,400.

The overall toll stood at 14,683.

Only five districts registered fresh cases in three digits, with the highest of 309 in East Godavari.

The remaining eight added less than 100 new cases each, with the lowest being 16 in Vizianagaram.

Chittoor, Krishna, Kurnool and SPS Nellore reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button