AP: Revanth, Siddaramaiah to participate in Sharmila’s poll campaign

Siddaramaiah has also campaigned for A. Revanth Reddy during the last Telangana assembly elections.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 3:40 pm IST
BRS is 'B-team' of BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Telangana poll rally
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at the EC office in Kamareddy on Friday, November 10

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah will participate in the Congress party’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Siddaramaiah also campaigned for Revanth during the Telangana Assembly elections in November 2023.

Telangana: Bandi Sanjay slams reports on BRS-BJP alliance, attacks KCR

Reddy and Siddaramaiah’s entry into Andhra Pradesh’s politics is intended to boost the Comgress’ presence. They will challenge sitting chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Revanth Reddy will extend support to the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief and sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila.

