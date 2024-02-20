AP: Revanth, Siddaramaiah to participate in Sharmila’s poll campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah will participate in the Congress party’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. Siddaramaiah also campaigned for Revanth during the Telangana Assembly elections in November 2023.

Reddy and Siddaramaiah’s entry into Andhra Pradesh’s politics is intended to boost the Comgress’ presence. They will challenge sitting chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Revanth Reddy will extend support to the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief and sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila.