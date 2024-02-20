Telangana: Bandi Sanjay slams reports on BRS-BJP alliance, attacks KCR

Hyderabad: Karimnagar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, February 20, slammed reports on the possibility of a BJP-BRS alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He remarked that state BJP workers would “beat up” the party leadership if such a suggestion was made.

“We didn’t align with the BRS even when they were in power. Why will we align with them now,” he said, addressing the audience at the saffron party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held in Tandur.

He further asked the audience to show their footwear and “hit any politician” who spoke about the possibility of a BJP-BRS alliance.

Sanjay alleged that BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was responsible for these “leaks” in the media.

Speaking about KCR’s reported trip to New Delhi on February 22, he jibed at the former chief minister that “he is going to Delhi for either a scotch bottle or for his pain in the leg,” adding that “it looks like KTR beat him up.”

Sanjay further said that despite KCR’s attempts, “no one in Delhi is ready to give him an appointment in Delhi.” “BRS is born to destroy the BJP. They are not leaving us like demons…” he added.

The former state BJP president’s statement gains significance as it comes very close to the Lok Sabha polls.

The General Elections for the Lok Sabha are expected to be held between April and May to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha.

The BJP in Telangana is conducting ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatras’ (mostly roadshows) across the state from February 20 to March 2, in preparation for the polls.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)