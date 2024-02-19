BJP will snatch Hyderabad LS seat from MIM, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Ahead of the General Elections 2024, Union tourism minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Monday, February 19, that this time the BJP would snatch the Hyderabad Parliament seat from AIMIM.

While talking to the media persons, he said that it was clear that the saffron party would win the Hyderabad seat, which is currently represented by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Kishan Reddy claimed that even the minorities in the city wish to see Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third consecutive term.

He said, “The people of the Old City are looking for a change. In the Assembly polls, the BJP voting percentage increased considerably in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, and the Majlis vote percentage declined.”

“We are hopeful that the people will vote for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

After mentioning that the BJP was striving to win a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP leader stated that the party was getting an encouraging response from the people in Telangana in support of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further claimed, “With the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, all sections of society, especially women and youth, are coming forward to support the BJP.”