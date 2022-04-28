AP: SSC question paper leak causes chaos in Chittor, Nandyal

Hyderabad: A malpractice has been noticed by an invigilator and staff on duty at a class tenth Hindi exam in Zilla Parishad high school, Tirumala Ahpalle village, Vedurukuppam Mandal, on Thursday.

It is reported that, just after a few minutes of the beginning of the exam, a question paper was crumpled and thrown outside the window of the exam hall. Some unidentified person, who was waiting a few feet away, picked up the paper and tried to run away but was caught by the alert staff. The invigilator, who was on duty, seized the paper.

The district educational officer (DEO) was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “a local person from the village had set this up, to help her daughter, as she was appearing for the examination. After receiving the paper from the window, answers were to be written in small chits and were asked to throw it to the girl through the window.”

A complaint has been registered with the Vedurukuppam police and a special team is formed to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the vice-principal of a school in Tirupati was called up for questioning as SSC Telugu paper, which was leaked on social media, on Wednesday.

Mr Reddy said that depending on the complaint from DEO, a case was lodged and further investigation is ongoing.