AP: Strict security check continues at Vizag railway station

Hyderabad: Only passengers with proper tickets were allowed to enter the Vishakapatnam Railway station as police and Railway Police Force continue their vigil on Sunday. Meanwhile, train No. 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express was restored.

On June 18, railway authorities closed the Vishakapatnam railway station and other major stations after a tip-off that there could be possible anti-Agnipath protests. All trains were halted.

Even as passengers were allowed inside the station, after the authorities’ announcement, all trains were stopped from 7 am till noon. Trains coming from Vijayawada were diverted to Duvvada railway station. Trains coming from Howrah were diverted to Kothavalasa.

The Guntur railway station received a message about a possible protest with around 20 youth charging towards it. The officials quickly reacted by closing the station. The alert was sounded in view of reports messages being circulated on WhatsApp for the planned protest at Guntur station.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in other major stations such as Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati. Apart from the railway stations, buses and vehicles were checked at various points.