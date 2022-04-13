AP: Supreme court restrains Jagan govt from diverting SDRF funds

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 13th April 2022 3:44 pm IST
Plea in Supreme Court challenging delimitation exercise in J&K
Supreme Court Of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Andhra Pradesh government from transferring funds from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said this is a very serious issue, and issued notice to the state government in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court the Ministry of Finance has asked questions from the state on the issue.

MS Education Academy

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, submitted that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from SDRF to personal deposit accounts which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.

He submitted that the state government is illegally utilising the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund for the purposes other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“It is respectfully submitted that at a time when the court is actively and continuously monitoring the implementation of its order dealing with the issue of disbursing of ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to next of kin of those died due to COVID-19 and is leaving no stone unturned to provide benefits of the said order to public at large, the act of Andhra Pradesh whereby the State is diverting the State Disaster Response Fund to personal deposit account is not only against the law of the land but is also contemptuous is nature,” the plea submitted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button