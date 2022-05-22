AP: TDP chief Naidu slams police for not arresting YSRCP MLA

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed surprise over the police not arresting the main accused Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Ananta Babu in the alleged killing of his car driver Subrahmanyam.

Naidu said the police were not arresting the YCP MLC even though he was publicly moving around in Kakinada. “The prime accused is openly attending marriages and functions in front of the eyes of everybody. It is because of these wrongful actions that suspicions grew over the police probe,” he said.

A statement said that the TDP chief spoke to victim Subrahmanyam’s wife Aparna on phone and consoled her. He expressed anguish over the suffering that came to Aparna who was pregnant. He asserted that the TDP would continue its fight till justice was done to the victim’s family members.

Aparna told Naidu that the police had given up their adamant stand and registered the murder case only due to the agitation of the TDP and the Dalit organisations. She reiterated that Ananta Babu was responsible for the murder of her husband. She thanked the TDP chief for his party’s support at a critical moment.

Aparna also told Naidu that the government made all efforts to silence her with inducements and dilute the case. She said justice would be done to her only if a CBI probe was ordered into the murder of her husband. She said even now she had many doubts over the investigation by the Andhra Pradesh police.