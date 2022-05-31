AP: TDP seeks protection for approver in YS Viveka murder case

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday urged Andhra Pradesh DGP to provide police protection to the approver in YS Vivekananda murder case.

Apart from Dastagiri’s protection, Ramaiah also sought protection for BI officers who were investigating the Viveka murder in Pulivendula in Kadapa district. It is to be noted that the victim is chief minister YS Jagan’s uncle.

In a letter to the DGP here, the TDP leader expressed concern that local Pulivendula leaders were issuing life threats to both the CBI officers and Dastagiri.

They were doing this with the connivance of the police. Moreover, the local police were filing false cases against the Dastagiri and the CBI officers.

Ramaiah further mentioned that a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy as per the orders of the Andhra Pradesh high court. “Sheikh Dastagiri has been turned in to an approver in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Ever since, he has been facing threats to his life and simultaneously the local police have been filing false cases against him at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders.”

“Even the CBI team was not spared by the local police for the reasons best known to them. False cases have been filed by the local police against the CBI investigation officer also.”

Additionally, the driver of CBI officer was threatened with dire consequences including hurling of explosive bombs on the CBI team.

The TDP politburo member said that all these events had led the people to widely believe that the police were acting at the behest of YSRCP leaders. Doubts were being raised over the role being played by the top political brass of the state to obstruct the probe of murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

He further said it was high time that the police should act impartially against the culprits involved in the Viveka murder. Simultaneously, it was important to provide proper security and protection to Dastagiri, the approver in this sensational murder case.

It is also important to provide adequate security for the lives of the CBI officers who were investigating this case.

Ramaiah warned that in the event of any unfortunate harm either to Dastagiri or to the CBI investigating officers, the state police along with the YSRCP-led Government will be held responsible.

Therefore, it is appealed that the police act as per the constitutional obligation rather than at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders.