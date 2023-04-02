AP: TDP workers detained by police in Guntur district

Guntur: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers were detained on Saturday for conducting a rally without permission in the Tenali area here, police said.

As part of the Tenali Bandh programme, TDP held a rally in the Tenali area of Guntur District.

Tenali Circle Inspector Koteswarao said, “To control the law and order and to maintain the peace we detained them. Nobody was arrested.”

The rally was organised in a protest of a scuffle between the YSRCP and TDP councillors in a Municipal Council meeting in the Tenali area of the Guntur district on Friday.

TDP councillors had objected to the approval of a single tender for the door-to-door works, and over the matter, a scuffle broke out between TDP and YSRCP councillors at Tenali Municipal Office.

As a result of the scuffle, TDP members held a rally in the Guntur District, and YSR Congress Party members also held a massive protest at Tenali Municipal Office, on Saturday.

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the rally were stopped because they did not have permission from the authorities for conducting the rally, police said.

TDP members protested against the police action.

The rally was diverted to the other side as it was prevented from entering the market and the protestors were detained.