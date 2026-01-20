AP, Telangana locked in court fight over prime land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has claimed ownership of a prime land parcel in the Kondapur area of Hyderabad, which is valued at over Rs 4,000 crore.

In a counter affidavit submitted to the Telangana High Court on Monday, January 19, the state stated that the 42.03-acre property cannot be allocated by the Telangana government to any private entity.

It is noted that the land was originally allotted in 2005 to the Kurnool-based Bhagawan Sri Balasaibaba Central Trust under the Urban Land Ceiling Act.

Following the spiritual leader’s passing in 2018, the property came under the management of the Andhra Pradesh endowments department.

Legal dispute

The legal dispute began in 2024 when a group of private individuals filed multiple petitions challenging the transfer of the land from the Balasaibaba Trust to Bhupati Estates.

The Andhra Pradesh government stated that Telangana authorities had quietly entered Bhupati Estates’ name into revenue records in 2023 without notifying relevant parties.

In its submission, Andhra Pradesh stated that endowment land governed by the Andhra Pradesh Act cannot be handed over to private individuals without approval from the high court.

Telangana govt yet to file affidavit on prime land in Hyderabad

The high court had previously directed both state governments to present their positions by December 16, 2025.

The Telangana government has yet to file its counter affidavit.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has rejected Telangana’s authority over the prime land in Hyderabad.