AP Waqf Board to conduct webinar on UPSC civil services exam

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has launched a unique initiative to spread awareness about the civil services examination. It is going to conduct a webinar that includes a question and answer session on January 30, 2022.

The invitees of the webinar include students of classes 9, 10, 11, 12, under graduation, their parents, college & university teachers, and group-I officers. The aim of the webinars is to help students in setting early goals.

In order to attend the webinar that is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration is a must. The registration can be done online (Students can click here for registration) (Mentors can register here).

The lead speaker of the session is Dr. Mahammed Ariz Ahammed (IAS), principal secretary to the Government of Assam.

UPSC civil services examinations

In 2022, the preliminary exam of the UPSC civil services examinations will be conducted on June 5. The notification is scheduled to be released on February 2.

Every year, UPSC conducts civil services exams in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Although, the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students clear it out of lakhs of candidates who appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible for the main examination.