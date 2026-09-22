AP woman dies after falling into boiling sambar at Ganesh event

Hyderabad: A woman died after reportedly falling into a vessel of boiling sambar during a Ganesh festival annadanam programme on the morning of Sunday, September 20.

The deceased was identified as Sujatha, who was helping with cooking arrangements for the food distribution programme organised as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

A 46-year-old woman, Sujatha, died after falling into a vessel of boiling sambar while helping prepare food for a Vinayaka Chavithi annadanam programme in Vijayawada. Police are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/m4Q7WKXJgk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2026

As per reports, Sujatha fell into the vessel while she was carrying it. She suffered severe burn injuries.

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Though the organisers rushed her to a hospital for emergency treatment, her condition deteriorated later. She died at the hospital on Monday morning while receiving treatment.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.