AP woman dies after falling into boiling sambar at Ganesh event

The woman fell into the vessel while she was carrying it.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Scene of a woman falling into a large pot of boiling sambar during Ganesh festival in AP.
Woman dies after falling into boiling sambar at Ganesh event in AP

Hyderabad: A woman died after reportedly falling into a vessel of boiling sambar during a Ganesh festival annadanam programme on the morning of Sunday, September 20.

The deceased was identified as Sujatha, who was helping with cooking arrangements for the food distribution programme organised as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

As per reports, Sujatha fell into the vessel while she was carrying it. She suffered severe burn injuries.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Though the organisers rushed her to a hospital for emergency treatment, her condition deteriorated later. She died at the hospital on Monday morning while receiving treatment.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button