AP woman placed under house arrest by employer in Kuwait

A woman from Andhra Pradesh has reportedly been placed under house arrest in Kuwait by her employer. The woman is allegedly being physically and mentally tortured and is being deprived of food. Her employer is known to have been demanding a ransom to let her leave.

The incident came to light when Tirpathi Kavitha, a native of Annamayya district recorded a video message addressed to minister for transport, youth affairs and sports M Ramprasad Reddy, on Friday, September 13, urging him to rescue her.

In the video Kavitha, a mother of two, reportedly stated that she was forced to take up the job in Kuwait, through an agent, as her husband was physically disabled.

Reddy stated that she was placed under house arrest at her employer’s office in Kuwait and her passport was withheld. He further added that her phone was also blocked so that she couldn’t reach out to her family members or officials.

Responding to her plight, Reddy wrote to the minister for NRI empowerment and relations, Kondapalli Srinivas, urging him to take immediate steps for her safe repatriation to India.