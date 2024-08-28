Andhra Gulf migrant dies en route home; family inconsolable

Hyderabad: Life’s unpredictability often tests those burdened by hardships one after the other only for death to arrive unannounced. Such was the case of Gulf migrant Bontha Satya Padma who passed away while returning home from Muscat.

Struggles and sacrifice marked her life, a reminder of what Gulf migrants have to undergo to ensure a better life for their families back home in India.

Satya Padma, hailing from Korumamidi village in East Godavari district, worked in Muscat for many years to financially support her family.

Married to Prabhakar, a native of Manchili village of Attili Mandal in West Godavari district, for 15 years; the couple have two children.

Prabhakar’s meagre income was insufficient, so Satya Padma decided to work abroad.

Through a consultant in Vijayawada, Satya Padma flew to Muscat for work. However, unable to find work that suited her job profile, Satya Padma settled on whatever she could get.

But immense work pressure got the better of her. Her health deteriorated. She finally decided to return to India and told her agent.

The agent demanded Rs 2 lakh for her return. Satya Padma arranged for the money and on August 24, she was on a plane to Hyderabad. After reaching the city, she took a bus to Tanuku, a place closer to her home.

However, destiny had other ideas as she suffered a heart attack while on the bus.

Her husband Prabhakar was informed about his wife’s untimely death. Inconsolable, Prabhakar said he was not informed about his wife’s return.

Satya Padma’s story is not just a personal tragedy, but a stark reflection of the harsh realities faced by countless others who leave home in search of a better life.