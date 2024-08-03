Telangana man from Rajanna-Sircilla passes away in Abu Dhabi

Gulf JAC questions delay in establishing Telangana Gulf, Overseas Welfare Board as promised in Congress' manifesto

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2024 8:34 pm IST
Pendyala Chandrakanth (55), native of Vemulawada passes away on July 29 while getting treated at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf JAC activists receiving Chandrakant's mortal remains at Shamshabad airport on Friday. Inset-Chandrakant.

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old Telangana man died in Abu Dhabi while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, due to prolonged illness.

Pendyala Chandrakanth, who passed away on July 29, hailed from Nukalamarri village of Vemulawada rural mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Chandrakanth worked as a manager at a cleaning company in Abu Dhabi for the last 32 years. Due to his illness, he started working as a driver.

MS Education Academy

He is survived by his 42-year-old wife Lavanya and two children.

Also Read
Gulf JAC seeks Rs 500 crore in Telangana budget for migrants

A joint effort by the activists of Gulf JAC, the Telangana NRI department, the Indian embassy, the Indian diaspora, and the local politicians enabled the repatriation of his mortal remains back to India on Friday. His last rites were performed at his native village on Saturday.

“Has the welfare of Gulf workers, as promised in the Congress manifesto been shelved,” wondered G Muralidhar Reddy, vice-president of Gulf JAC, pointing-out that the mortal remains of Gulf migrants continue to return from the Gulf, while the promises made in the election manifesto about establishing a welfare board for NRIs remains unfulfilled.

Despite the state government’s promise of establishing the Telangana Gulf, Overseas Welfare Board by September 17, cases of Gulf migrants’ deaths are emerging, leaving families in a dire situation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd August 2024 8:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button