Telangana man from Rajanna-Sircilla passes away in Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old Telangana man died in Abu Dhabi while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi, due to prolonged illness.

Pendyala Chandrakanth, who passed away on July 29, hailed from Nukalamarri village of Vemulawada rural mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Chandrakanth worked as a manager at a cleaning company in Abu Dhabi for the last 32 years. Due to his illness, he started working as a driver.

He is survived by his 42-year-old wife Lavanya and two children.

Also Read Gulf JAC seeks Rs 500 crore in Telangana budget for migrants

A joint effort by the activists of Gulf JAC, the Telangana NRI department, the Indian embassy, the Indian diaspora, and the local politicians enabled the repatriation of his mortal remains back to India on Friday. His last rites were performed at his native village on Saturday.

“Has the welfare of Gulf workers, as promised in the Congress manifesto been shelved,” wondered G Muralidhar Reddy, vice-president of Gulf JAC, pointing-out that the mortal remains of Gulf migrants continue to return from the Gulf, while the promises made in the election manifesto about establishing a welfare board for NRIs remains unfulfilled.

Despite the state government’s promise of establishing the Telangana Gulf, Overseas Welfare Board by September 17, cases of Gulf migrants’ deaths are emerging, leaving families in a dire situation.