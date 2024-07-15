Gulf JAC seeks Rs 500 crore in Telangana budget for migrants

Hyderabad: A team of the Gulf joint action committee (JAC) submitted representations to Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel in Hyderabad on Monday appealing to the state government to allocate Rs 500 crore as funds for the welfare of Gulf migrant workers in this year’s budget.

They urged the Telangana government to honour chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s assurance made on April 16, 2024, at Taj Deccan, that Gulf migrants will be allocated some funds for their welfare.

The activists also urged the Telangana government to establish a ‘Gulf and other overseas workers’ welfare board’ (Gulf Board) as promised by chief minister A Revanth Reddy before the assembly elections last year, where he put forth of a comprehensive NRI policy for the welfare of migrant workers in Gulf and other countries.

It may be noted that the last time the Gulf JAC leaders met the chief minister, he had assured them that the Gulf Board will be established by September 17.

They further urged the Telangana government to immediately issue a government order for the sanction of Rs 5 lakhs as ex-gratia to kin of the deceased Gulf migrants, and to conduct a comprehensive survey of those who went to Gulf and other countries.

They also urged the Telangana government not to remove the names of gulf workers from the ration cards and voter lists, and to extend all welfare schemes to their families.

The delegation comprised Telangana Gulf JAC leader G Muralidhar Reddy, GWAC leader Donikeni Krishna, State Gulf Congress president S Naresh Reddy, TPCC NRI president M Bheem Reddy, and Gulf JAC joint secretary T Dharmender.