Telangana to formulate policy for reintegration of migrant workers

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up to become the first state in India to formulate a policy aimed at reintegrating returning international migrants.

According to a report by TOI, the state labour department is planning to collaborate with the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration, and UN Women to establish state-level centers to establish a state-level resource centre to create job possibilities for the returning migrant workers.

In this regard, a meeting of all stakeholders was held on Tuesday, January 23.

So far in South Asia, only Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have formulated such policies to accommodate the returning migrant workers into the workforce.

Most immigrants from Hyderabad, 3 Telangana dists

Even though accurate date is not yet available with the authorities, it is estimated that out of the total international migrants from the state, 70 percent are from Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Jagtial.

The officials are also planning to prepare a consolidated database for the migrants.

Also Read India leads list of top five remittance recipient countries in 2023

Reskilling returning workers

As most of the international migrants from Telangana take up blue-collar jobs such as electricians, plumbers, laborers, and maids, the aim of the policy is to reskill them and to reintegrate them into the Telangana’s workforce.

The returning international migrants will be given technical training and reskilling as per labour market needs and demands.

They will also be given access to loans and entrepreneurial support.