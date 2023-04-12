AP: Youngster posing as doctor duped patients, arrested in Vijayawada

"The modus operandi of the accused was to conduct a recce in the hospital and introduce himself as a doctor. In the name of treatment, the accused would ask patients to transfer money through UPI and then escape without the notice of the hospital management," police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th April 2023 7:46 pm IST
Two Army jawans held for raping 2 women
Representative Image

A 24-year-old man who masqueraded as a doctor and extorted money from patients in the name of treatment was arrested by the Suryaraopet police in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Dharamavarapu Jairam, a native of Vizianagaram district.

At a press conference, the south zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr B Ravi Kiran said, “Jairam was arrested on April 9. The accused had relinquished his education after intermediate. Following this, he served in a hospital as an assistant at Visakhapatnam and reportedly came to Vijayawada on April 4.”

MS Education Academy

ACP Kiran said Jairam had taken a room in a lodge at Krishna Lanka, visited a nearby hospital and collected  Rs 7,500 from a patient in the guise of a doctor.

Also Read
Andhra’s Jagan is richest CM with a total assets of Rs 510 crore: ADR analysis

“The modus operandi of the accused was to conduct a recce in the hospital and introduce himself as a doctor. In the name of treatment, Jairam would ask patients to transfer money through UPI and then escape without the notice of the hospital management,” said ACP Kiran.

“In just two days Jairam received money from three patients on the pretext of calling them. When he tried to play the same trick at the American Hospital, the security noticed him and tried to catch him. However, he managed to escape,” the police officer said.

Jairam was caught with the help of CCTV footage and mobile location, ACP said.

“Further investigation is going on and the accused will be produced in the court on Monday,” he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th April 2023 7:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button