AP: YS Jagan using three capitals to stoke regional conflicts, says Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of ‘inciting’ regional differences by bringing his unlawful 3 capitals policy once again to the fore.

Lokesh cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh against falling into the trap of CM Jagan as he was bent on creating ‘conflicts’ between castes, religions and regions ahead of the next elections. “The CM is resorting to such cheap tactics following his total failure to bring any development to win the people’s support,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference at the Council here, Lokesh said the court had clarified that the state government and the CRDA would have to fulfill their promises to the Amaravati farmers as per the Reorganisation Act. “But still, Jagan Reddy remained defiant and started making attacks on the court and finding fault with its verdict,” he said.

Nara Lokesh said that no chief minister in the history of independent India had dared to attack the courts like CM Jagan has been doing in the past three years. “Where was the need for framing and passing laws and acts if rulers like the AP CM would not respect them? It was systems and institutions which would be permanent but not Jagan Reddy despite being an elected ruler,” he remarked.

Lokesh asked whether it was ‘inefficiency’ on the part of the chief minister to say that the court orders cannot be implemented. “The previous Chandrababu regime started and successfully completed several facilities in Amaravati Capital. The present Secretariat, Assembly and Council were functioning from the buildings constructed by the TDP rule. The MLA quarters were completed and the residential buildings for IAS and Group-1 officers were ready for occupation,” he said.

The TDP MLC said that CM Jagan and his ministers realised that they would not be able to win polls considering their failure to solve unemployment, price rise and farmers’ problems. “As such, the YSRCP rulers decided to create unrest and disharmony as the elections approached. How could Jagan Reddy construct 3 capitals when his regime could not even repair potholes on the roads?” he asked.

Drawing comparisons, Nara Lokesh said while Chandrababu Naidu ruled like a visionary and the present day CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was using his experience as a prisoner to make policies. “A jail returnee like Jagan Reddy would never be able to understand the greatness of Chandrababu’s vision. Naidu sowed a small seed by constructing one Cyber Tower which led to such IT development that was giving lakhs of crores revenue to meet entire Telangana needs now,” he said.

The TDP MLC asked whether the discussion was required on the state budget when hundreds of people were dying due to illicit liquor and hazardous J-brands. “The liquor deaths increased by three times ever since the Jagan Reddy regime and has opened the floodgates for toxic liquor brands,” he alleged.