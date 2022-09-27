AP: YSRCP blames TDP over posters linking Jagan’s wife to liquor scam

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday alleged that the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, TDP, tried to link YS Bharathi Reddy with liquor scam by putting posters ‘BharathiPay’ with her photograph.

The official Twitter handle of YSRCP tweeted that anyone who disrespects women is fated for destruction. It alleged that TDP is behind those ‘Bharathipay’ posters.

Speaking to siasat.com, a TDP worker rejected the allegation and said, ‘It appears YCP has done a photoshop and has ascribed it to TDP’

Controversy over liquor scam

Recently, Telugu Desam Party spokesman Moka Ananda Sagar said that CBI had found the involvement of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi in the scam.

Lashing out at Reddy’s government, the spokesperson said, “In the three-year rule of Mr Jagan, the State has been witnessing lootings and atrocities. Whichever programme the Chief Minister takes up, there is some secret agenda behind it. At least 5,000 persons lost their valuable lives by consuming adulterated liquor and by banning the sale of foreign liquor brands.”

Targeting the Andhra Government, the TDP leader asked why Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy is not responding to the allegations made by TDP in the Delhi scam.