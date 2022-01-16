AP: YSRCP rule victimizing weaker sections, alleges TDP

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swami on Sunday expressed concern that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is continuously targetting and victimising the leaders and members of the weaker sections of society in Andhra Pradesh.

Swami said the latest attack on TDP Narasaraopet incharge Chadalawada Aravind Babu once again exposed the increased vulnerability of the downtrodden sections under the Jagan Reddy regime.

In a statement at Amaravati, the TDP MLA deplored that a murder attempt was made on Aravind Babu even before the people of the state forgot about the recent killing of TDP Gundlapadu leader Chandraiah. “An extreme form of intolerant Taliban regime was going on in AP right now,” he remarked.

Veeranjaneya Swami said that if the police had any sincerity, they should arrest immediately the actual culprits responsible for the demolition of the YSR statue. “Why didn’t the police nab the guilty persons even 24 hours after the incident? The police were following the orders of the YSRCP leaders and making false arrests of the TDP leaders,” he added.

He questioned the DGP of AP on why he was causing deeper deterioration of law and order in the state. “The ruling party ministers and responsible leaders were not responding to the incident,” he said.

Swami said the police officials were wreaking havoc and behaving like goondas in the State. “The attacks on the weaker sections should be taken to the notice of the National BC Commission,” he added.

The TDP leader warned that the weaker sections, who gave support to the ruling party before, would cause the downfall of CM Jagan’s rule. “No section of the society is happy with the YSRCP Government. Not a single development work was started and not a single road was laid in the past three years,” he said.