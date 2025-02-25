Apex Manipur tribal body reiterates Union Territory demand for Kuki-Zos

Imphal: Over a dozen tribal organisations, led by their apex body, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), on Tuesday once again reiterated their demand for separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribals in the form of a Union Territory under Article 239A of the Constitution.

Leaders from over a tribal bodies and frontal organisations attended the “Consultation on Political Roadmap” at the Vocational Training Institute auditorium at Rengkai in Churachandpur.

Hundreds of leaders from recognised tribal and district frontal organisations participated in the day-long consultation.

KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet made a declaration reaffirming the demand for separate administration in the form of a Union Territory under Article 239A of the Constitution.

KZC’s General Secretary, Admin, Rev. V.L. Nghakthang said that the council was formed to deal with the common political challenges faced by the Kuki-Zo tribal communities in Manipur.

“The prevailing ethnic situation forced us to demand a separate administration with Union Territory within the provisions of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

A KZC spokesman said that the council envisions a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory under Article 239A, which ensures the safety, well-being, and self-determination under the Constitution.

The ‘Consultation on Political Roadmap’ also identified seven-point plans of action towards its vision, which is agreed by all delegates and signed by the Council leaders and the Presidents of all organisations.

The KZC had earlier said that the Council positively supported the government’s declaration of the President’s Rule in Manipur.

“We are hopeful it (President’s Rule) would pave the way for due political settlements and peaceful coexistence (of Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals) as a good neighbour,” KZC Secretary, Information, Khaikhohauh Gangte had said.

President’s Rule was imposed in the state after Ministers, MLAs and leaders of the BJP failed to reach a consensus on the successor of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who submitted his resignation on February 9, despite hectic parleys in the presence of central party leaders.