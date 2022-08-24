Apollo University signs MoU with University of Hyderabad

The collaboration's goal is to support quality training programmes in technology and healthcare research, as well as to foster inter-institutional interaction.

Hyderabad: The Apollo University and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct joint research in healthcare and technology, on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao, by UoH Registrar, Dr. Devesh Nigam, and Apollo University Registrar, Dr. M Potha Raju.

The agreement looks into knowledge exchange and collaboration in technology, medicine, data science, machine learning, and rapid diagnosis.

At the event, Prof. P Prakash Babu stated that faculty from both institutions will be involved in training the students in the areas of “biomedical sciences, molecular biology, genetics and artificial intelligence” within the umbrella of the UoH guidelines, stipulated from time to time.

