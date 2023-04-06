‘Apologise’: SC to BJP leader for fake news on killings of Bihar migrant workers in TN

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Prashant Umrao, to tender an apology for spreading rumours and fake news on the killings of Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court stated that the BJP leader who is also a lawyer with 7 years of experience must be responsible.

Umrao had challenged the Madras High Court’s pre-arrest bail condition that he should appear before police for 15 days in the criminal case for allegedly spreading fake news about attacks against Bihari migrants.

The BJP spokesperson for UP feared arrest in other cases filed on the same tweet, which now stands deleted.

Prashant Umrao has been accused by the Tamil Nadu Police of inciting hatred between individuals based on their location and language. It also filed a complaint against the editor of Dainik Bhaskar and the owner of Tanvir Post for ‘inciting’ riots.

Prashant Umrao, tweeted that “12 migrants from Bihar were hanged to death in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi” after sharing a photo of Bihar Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Umrao remarked that in spite of attacks on migrants, Tejasvi Yadav attended the birthday celebrations of Stalin.

Many fake messages concerning attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in the southern state have been posted on WhatsApp in the last week, forcing the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar to issue a caution against such messages.

MK Stalin, the state’s chief minister, has made a statement ensuring the protection of migrant workers. “Migrant employees should not be concerned. If you are threatened, contact the hotline. The Tamil Nadu government and people will defend our migrant brothers,” he said.

Tamil Nadu district collectors have published messages in Hindi urging migrant workers not to be afraid.

The tweet, which earned 14,000 likes has subsequently been deleted.