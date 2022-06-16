Appeal: Help kin of Mudassir who died during protest against remarks on Prophet

Ranchi: A 16-year-old boy Mohammad Mudassir Alam on Friday succumbed to gunshot wounds during protests in Ranchi against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Father of Mudassir, Mohammad Parvez Alam who is a vegetable vendor said that he had no idea how his son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

Mudassir’s mother Nikhat Parween, a resident of Ranchi’s Hindpidi area near Daily Market questioned, “why did they kill my only son? How can I live without him? He just took his matriculation examination this year and his result was to be declared this week”.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Nikhat Parween questioned, “Is raising slogan, ‘Islam Zindabad is a crime?’. Saying that ‘Islam zindabad tha, Islam zindabad hai, Islam zindabad rahinga’, she held Modi-government responsible for the death of her son”.

Parween also said, “I am proud of my son who sacrificed his life for Islam. He has laid his life for the Prophet”. “No power in this world can stop Islam”, she added.

Demanding justice for his son, she said, “The one who killed my son should be punished”.

Speaking to BBC Hindi, Parween recalled the last phone conversation with her son. She said, “I was speaking to him. He said ‘mummy please disconnect the call, I am getting out of here'”. “However, sometime later his friend called me to inform that Alam was shot”, Parween said.

Alam father who lost his only son demand justice from the government. He has urged government to take action against the person who is responsible for the murder of his son.

