Appeal to help bereaved family of truck driver lynched in Bihar

It has been over a month since truck driver, Mohammed Jahiruddin, was lynched by a mob in Bihar’s Saran district.

On June 28, Jahiruddin, 55, hailing from Majhwali village, Bihar, was on his way to the Nagara bone dust factory to deliver a shipment of animal bones when he was brutally attacked by a mob, eventually succumbing to the injuries.

Jahiruddin is survived by his widow, Saijun Nisha, and their two sons and three daughters. The sons, aged 22 and 33, are unschooled and work menial jobs in the Gulf.

Jahiruddin’s income was one of the main sources of income and his sudden, unfortunate death has been nothing short of a shock for the family.

Appeal to financially support deceased’s family

As the family is distraught and in dire need of financial aid, the Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, and Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain have appealed to readers and philanthropists to help the family to the best of their abilities.

As there is a saying in Urdu ‘Katre Katre Se Dariya Banta Hai’ which can be translated to English as “River is formed drop by drop.”, people can donate as low as Rs 300-500 also.

Saijun Nisha’s Bank Account Details

Name – Saijun Nisha

Account Number – 20084209891

Bank Name – State Bank of India

Bank Branch – Birati, Kolkata

IFSC Code – SBIN0012383

The family of the deceased can be reached through the mobile number 8788871331. No provision for online payment is available on this number, yet.

Lynched on suspicion of transporting beef

The truck driver was lynched by a mob in Bihar’s Saran district after they found the vehicle was carrying bones of animals to a factory.

While on the way to the factory, there were some technical problems in the vehicle as they reached Khori Pakad village under Jalalpur police station and Jahiruddin and his helper and some labourers were trying to fix them.

“At the same time, some local residents assembled there and asked them about the materials laden on the truck. When they replied that the bones of animals are in the truck and it is going to the factory in Nagara, they started beating them,” said Haider, the owner of the bone factory.

“While the helper and other labourers managed to flee from the spot, Jahiruddin failed as he was having an iron rod installed in his leg and was unable to run. The mob brutally beat him until he died on the spot. The local police of Jalalpur also reached the spot but they did not intervene in the matter. The violent mob blamed the truck driver for being a Muslim and doing the business of bones and flesh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha,” he added.