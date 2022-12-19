Apple backs out of NFL Sunday Ticket deal

San Francisco: Apple has backed out of a deal to secure the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package, the media reported.

According to Dylan Byers of Puck News, Apple backed out of the deal because it doesn’t “see the logic”, in closing the pricey football package, reports 9to5Google.

There were reports earlier this year that Apple was close to a deal with the NFL chiefs, as Apple executive Eddy Cue spoke to them in meetings.

But as negotiations with the NFL wore on, Apple backtracked on some of the contract’s limitations, according to the report.

Moreover, the NFL Sunday Ticket is owned by DirecTV, which provides subscribers with access to all NFL American football games played outside of their local markets, the report added.

However, DirecTV is not renewing its deal.

DirecTV is an American multichannel video programming distributor.

As a result of this, Sunday Ticket will have a new partner beginning in 2023.

Apple, Amazon, Google (YouTube) and others have supposedly shown interest.

A deal is expected to be worth between $2.5 billion, $3 billion annually, said the report.

In November, Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced plans to launch a streaming service on February 1, 2023.

The ‘MLS Season Pass’ streaming service will feature “live MLS regular-season matches, entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts”, according to the iPhone maker.

Starting from February 1, users can subscribe to the service on the Apple TV application for $14.99 per month or $99 per season.