Apple brings new version of iMovie featuring Storyboards, Magic Movie

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has introduced a new version of iMovie with features that make it easier than ever to create beautiful edited videos on iPhone and iPad.

The company said that Storyboards helps aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates.

“iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement.

“This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started,” Borchers added.

Storyboards makes it easy to get started with flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type.

Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit.

Both new features include a range of styles to help personalise the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, color palettes and music, all designed to work together.

The company said that Storyboards gives users a major head start in the video creation process, helping beginners learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills. Instead of starting with a blank timeline, creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more.

iMovie 3.0, including the new Storyboards and Magic Movie features, is available today as a free update on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.