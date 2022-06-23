Apple grabs 62% premium market share in Q1 2022

New Delhi: Apple continued to lead the global premium market in Q1 2022, taking 62 per cent market share for the second consecutive quarter, a new report showed on Thursday.

This was driven by the iPhone 13 series that has been the best-selling model globally each month since October 2021.

This was also the highest first quarter share for Apple in the premium segment since Q1 2017, reports Counterpoint Research.

The global premium ($400 and above wholesale average selling price) smartphone market sales volume declined 8 per cent (on-year) during the quarter, but it still performed better than the overall smartphone market, which declined by 10 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service.

This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the premium market has outperformed overall smartphone market growth.

Also Read Samsung introduces 200MP camera sensor with smallest pixels

Samsung’s share declined in the segment. This was mainly because of a delayed launch of the Galaxy S22 series as compared to the S21 series launch in 2021.

“However, the S22 series is performing well overall. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has been a hit combining the best of the S series and the Note series. It was the best-selling android smartphone in the premium segment in Q1 2022,” said senior analyst Varun Mishra.

Xiaomi remained the third largest brand in the premium segment for the third consecutive quarter.

Xiaomi was followed by OPPO and Vivo. The sales contribution of the China market within the premium segment for Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo has reduced since 2021.

“Going forward, we will continue to see smartphone manufacturers trying to gain share in the premium segment,” Mishra added.