Apple just rebuilt Siri from scratch and here’s what’s new

Apple on Monday, June 8, previewed its next generation of software platforms at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), headlining the announcements with the entirely rebuilt version of Siri AI, alongside a sweeping upgrade to parental controls and across-the-board performance improvements.

Siri gets a ground-up rebuild

The centrepiece of this year’s software announcements is Siri AI, which Apple described as a “profoundly more capable” replacement for its existing voice assistant, built on a new architecture designed to protect user privacy.

Unlike the current Siri, the new version can draw on personal context, searching across a user’s messages, emails, and photos, to answer queries and take actions across apps. It can also read and respond to whatever is on a user’s screen at any given moment and pull in up-to-date information from the web when needed.

A dedicated Siri app allows users to pick up past conversations or start new ones, with conversational history synced privately across devices via iCloud. Siri AI will be deeply integrated across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

The next generation of Apple Intelligence, which powers Siri AI, also brings new capabilities to photos, Safari, messages, mail and image playground, including the ability to generate photorealistic images.

Parental controls get a significant overhaul

Apple introduced a range of new tools under Screen Time, aimed at giving parents more granular control over their children’s device use. Setting up a child account now enables age-appropriate protections across the system automatically, while a Setup Assistant lets parents choose which apps are available from the outset and control what gets added later.

Communication safety features allow parents to approve each new contact their children add or connect with, with automatic interventions if explicit or violent content is detected in messages.

New time allowance tools let parents set daily limits across entertainment, games and social media apps. Daily usage recommendations are informed by guidance from clinical and child development experts. Schedules can be created to restrict or allow access to specific apps at different times of day and the Screen Time dashboard has been redesigned to give parents a clearer at-a-glance view of usage and top apps.

Apps launch faster, transfers up to 80 pc quicker

Apple said the 2027 software releases bring notable speed improvements across the board. iPhone and iPad apps will launch up to 30 per cent faster, photos will load up to 70 per cent faster after being taken and AirDrop transfers will be up to 80 per cent faster.

On the design front, Apple is refining its liquid glass interface, adding a slider in settings that lets users adjust its transparency from ultra-clear to fully tinted. App icons have been sharpened.

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI will be available on iPhone 16 and later, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, compatible iPad and Mac models with M1 or later chips, Apple Vision Pro and Apple Watch Series 10 and later.