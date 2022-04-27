Apple launches ‘Self Service Repair Store’

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has launched its Self Service Repair program, which includes a new online store where users can buy genuine Apple parts and tools as well as download repair manuals. Self Service Repair is currently available in the United States and will be available in additional countries, beginning in Europe, later this year.

The new Apple online store offers over 200 individual parts and tools, allowing customers who are familiar with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as the iPhone SE (3rd generation), including the display, battery, and camera. Later this year, the programme will also include manuals, parts, and tools for repairing Mac computers equipped with Apple silicon.

Download iPhone Self Repair Manuals

● iPhone 13 Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 13 Pro Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 13 Pro Max Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 13 mini Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 12 Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 12 Pro Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 12 Pro Max Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone 12 mini Repair Manual PDF [Download]

● iPhone SE 3 Repair Manual PDF [Download]