Apple may launch AirPods with USB-C in September

The company said its “Wonderlust” event will take place live from Apple Park.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 30th August 2023 3:40 pm IST
AirPods shipment to reach 85mn units next year: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a pair of “updated” AirPods with USB-C charging case during its iPhone 15 event in September.

However, it is unclear whether the AirPods Pro will include a USB-C charging case, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in 2022 that Apple would release AirPods with a USB-C charging case this year. Aside from the new case, it’s unclear whether Apple will make any significant changes to the AirPods themselves, reports The Verge.

He also said earlier this year that Apple could release its fourth-generation AirPods in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, alongside a rumoured $99 pair of AirPods and the second-generation AirPods Max.

Apple’s next big global product launch — showcasing the fresh lineup of the iPhone 15 series — will take place on September 12. The tech giant is also expected to announce new Apple Watches at the event.

Some Apple iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W which will offer faster charging speeds. Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W while the regular iPhone 14 offers 20W charging.

According to reports, some of the new iPhone 15 models, to be launched next month, will support faster charging.

