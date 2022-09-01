Apple may launch new ‘iPhone 14 Max’ this year

San Francisco: Amid several reports of no iPhone mini this year, a new report suggests that tech giant Apple may instead unveil a new “iPhone 14 Max”, along with regular models that it has been launching for years.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its September 7 event, including a standard 6.7-inch model widely referred to as the “iPhone 14 Max” in rumours, reports AppleInsider.

However, the device could actually end up having a different name — like iPhone 14 Plus, the report said.

The lineup, this year, may consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

Recent reports said that while the A16 Bionic chipset will power the Pro models, the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

Called ‘Far Out’, the September 7 event will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.

This will be an in-person event at Apple’s Cupertino campus in the US, the company’s first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.