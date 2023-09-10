Apple may unveil iPhone 15 with USB-C, iOS 17 at its ‘Wonderlust’ event

San Francisco: Apple is holding its next big event, dubbed “Wonderlust”, on September 12 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to launch the iPhone 15 series, iOS 17, Apple Watch, and other products.

At the event, it is expected that the tech giant, for the first time, will launch the iPhone 15 lineup with a USB-C port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, reports The Verge.

Along with this, Apple might announce the release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 during its upcoming event.

Although reports claim that the USB-C port will be available on all iPhone 15 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that only the Pro and Pro Max will benefit from faster data transfer rates.

Both premium models will have “at least” USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have USB 2.0 ports.

Some Apple iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W which will offer faster charging speeds.

In addition, supply chain analyst Ross Young predicted last year that all models of the iPhone 15 would include the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to get an ultra-wideband chip as well.

Moreover, the report said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a titanium frame, slimmer bezels, and a more easily repairable aluminium chassis, similar to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might also have a faster A17 chip built using the 3nm process, whereas the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will most likely include the A16 chip included in the iPhone 14 Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is expected to unveil its latest smartwatch lineup — with few major changes so far.

The premium Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly retain its 49mm size and come with a new darker titanium case. But as per rumours the Watch Series 9 will come with an updated S9 processor, the report mentioned.

The iPhone 15 isn’t the only Apple device that’s expected to get the USB-C treatment. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans on releasing a pair of AirPods Pro with USB-C during the event.

Kuo predicted in 2022 that Apple would release AirPods with a USB-C charging case this year. Aside from the new case, it’s unclear whether Apple will make any significant changes to the AirPods themselves.

There are a few other things Apple is rumoured to be working on that will most likely not be revealed at the iPhone 15 event. This includes new Macs and iPads, which Apple usually announces in October, the report stated.