Apple Pay now available in India: Who can use it and how

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple on Wednesday, September 30, announced that Apple Pay is now available for users in India across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon.

Customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards can add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as anywhere that accepts NFC transactions, the company said in a statement.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The launch brings Apple customers an easy, secure, and private way to pay in stores, in apps, and on the web at retailers of all sizes — all without the need to type in PINs or use OTPs at checkout.

Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information, Bailey added.

When customers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers, nor are they shared by Apple with the merchant.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device, said Apple.

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Apple said it does not retain transaction information that can be tied back to the user.

Their transactions stay between the user, the merchant, and their bank or card issuer. If a user’s iPhone is lost or stolen, they can use the Find My app to quickly locate, lock, or suspend payments from that device.

Customers can add a card directly to Apple Wallet via the latest version of the Axis Bank app.

Alternatively, simply open the Wallet app on iPhone, tap the plus sign, and follow the steps to add an eligible card. Once a user adds a card to their Apple device, they can start using Apple Pay right away, said the company.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, said the introduction of Apple Pay advances this ambition, bringing greater choice and flexibility to our Credit Card customers, with support across the Mastercard and Visa networks.

“As India’s digital economy accelerates and consumers seek seamless and secure payment experiences, the introduction of Apple Pay for our Axis Bank-issued Mastercard credit card holders ushers in a new era of contactless commerce, giving Indian consumers greater confidence and peace of mind with every transaction,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Mastercard’s president of India and South Asia.

The launch of Apple Pay in India marks an important milestone in the evolution of the country’s digital payments journey, added Suresh Sethi, Visa’s group country manager of India and South Asia.

When using Apple Pay, users will continue to earn the rewards and benefits offered by their cards. At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants across India, including at Apple Store locations,

Apple Pay is available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.