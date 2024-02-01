Apple releases vision OS 1.0.2 update fixing zero-day bug in its Vision Pro

The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online, the company said.

San Francisco: Apple has released visionOS 1.0.2, the software that runs on the Vision Pro, which includes a fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other web applications.

According to the company, the bug, if exploited, allowed malicious code to run on an affected device, The tech giant released its first security patch for Vision Pro headset to fix a vulnerability that “may have been exploited” by hackers in the wild after reporters published their first hands-on review of Vision Pro, reports TechCrunch.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited,” Apple wrote on its support page.

Last week, Apple patched the same vulnerability when it released iOS 17.3, which fixed WebKit-based vulnerabilities on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Apple has said that using its mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro with certain medical conditions might increase the “risk of injury or discomfort”.

The tech giant advises to consult with a medical provider before using Apple Vision Pro. Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage.

