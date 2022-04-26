Apple resolves issues with App Store, Apple Music that affected users

San Francisco: Apple users globally faced issues with the App Store and Apple Music for couple of hours and the company said early on Tuesday that it has resolved both the bugs and the services were back on track.

Website outage tracking service Downdetector reported these issues and nearly all users were affected worldwide.

The App Store outage largely affected iPad users and they also had issues with playing music, accessing their profiles, viewing lyrics and more on Apple Music.

Also Read New Apple iMac with M3 chip to arrive next year

“Thanks for the awareness! The App Store is currently experiencing an outage. We’re working hard on this so that you can access the App Store again,” Apple Support had said in a tweet.

Thanks for the awareness! The App Store is currently experiencing an outage.



We’re working hard on this so that you can access the App Store again!



Please bookmark our System Status page to stay up to date on this matter: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 25, 2022

The users of both App Store and Apple Music suffered intermittent issues for couple of hours.

Reddit users had problems with Apple Music missing lyric information, Dolby Atmos, and lossless audio from songs.

9to5Mac reported that Apple’s Privacy Labels weren’t appearing on many App Store listings.

Some users said logging in and logging out fixed the missing lossless audio features for them but not the missing lyrics.

Now, both Apple services have been resolved.