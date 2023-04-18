Apple retail store opens in Mumbai

Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the opening of India's first Apple retail store at BKC, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: People outside India's first Apple retail store before its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the opening of India's first Apple retail store at BKC, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: A youngster poses with photograph with a sketch of Apple CEO Tim Cook inside India's first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: People visit India's first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: People visit India's first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)