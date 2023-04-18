Apple retail store opens in Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2023 7:18 pm IST
Apple retail store opens in Mumbai
Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the opening of India's first Apple retail store at BKC, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the opening of India’s first Apple retail store at BKC, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: People outside India’s first Apple retail store before its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook during the opening of India’s first Apple retail store at BKC, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: A youngster poses with photograph with a sketch of Apple CEO Tim Cook inside India’s first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: People visit India’s first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: People visit India’s first Apple retail store after its opening, at BKC in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th April 2023 7:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button