Apple rolls out ‘Universal Control’ in beta to better connect devices

New Delhi: Apple announced on Friday that the first-of-its-kind ‘Universal Control’ feature is now available in the developer beta releases of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4. The ‘Universal Control is a single way to work across your devices.

A single keyboard and mouse or trackpad will work seamlessly between your Mac and iPad and they’ll even connect to more than one Mac or iPad.

“Move your cursor from your Mac to your iPad, type on your Mac and watch the words show up on your iPad, or even drag and drop content from one Mac to another,” said the company.

‘Universal Control’ requires no setup and uses ‘Continuity’ so all you need to do is sign into your Apple ID on all of your devices.

Once you are connected, you can move your pointer between the devices seamlessly.

Also Read iOS 15.4 beta lets you use Face ID with mask on

If at least one device is a portable device such as an iPad or MacBook, you’ll have to reconnect by pushing through each time after the device is in range but has been moved or put to sleep.

“Universal Control delivers an entirely new way to work seamlessly between Mac and iPad, and we are taking the time to get it right,” said Apple.

The company has initially released ‘Universal Control’ in beta.

In addition, the first developer beta of iOS 15.4 has also been released that includes updates like the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, new emoji such as heart hands, biting lip, pregnant person and pregnant man, hamsa, and several others, as well as the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes or Reminders apps.