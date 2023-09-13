Apple slashes iPhone 14 price in India after unveiling iPhone 15 series

Apple, an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 in India following the launch of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday.

After launching the iPhone 15 at the same price as its predecessor, the company has decided to cut the iPhone 14 prices by Rs 10,000.

iPhone 14, iPhone 15 prices in India

Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased from Apple’s official website in India for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, will cost Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. Other models in the series include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Customers in more than 40 countries, including India, will be able to pre-order all four models starting on September 15, with availability beginning on September 22.

Apple tops list of top 10 most valuable companies in the world

With a market capitalisation of USD 3.039 trillion, Apple continues to be one of the top companies in the world. In the list of the top 10 companies by market capitalisation, eight spots are occupied by American companies.

Apple has recently become the first company in the world to exceed a market capitalisation of USD 3 trillion. Its market capitalisation surpasses the GDPs of countries such as France, Italy, Canada, and Brazil, all of which are among the top 10 countries globally in terms of GDP.

The company’s market capitalization is just behind the GDPs of the United States, China, Japan, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom.

With Apple having reduced the price of the iPhone 14 in India, it remains to be seen whether the iPhone 15 or its predecessor will be in high demand.