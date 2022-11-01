Apple still mulls iPhone SE 4 display details

San Francisco: Apple is yet to finalise the display size of its upcoming fourth generation iPhone SE 4, according to analyst Ross Young.

The tech giant is considering a number of options regarding the display’s size and material, reports MacRumors.

The iPhone maker is mulling 5.7 to 6.1-inch LCDs, as well as, 6.1-inch OLED displays from two suppliers.

It is still unclear if the company will choose a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch display, and whether that display would employ OLED technology or LCD technology.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming iPhone would allegedly be identical to the iPhone XR, which was launched in 2018.]

According to a report, the tech giant’s expected next iPhone SE would effectively be a reworked iPhone XR. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser was most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple’s prior designs for the iPhone SE.

To produce the less expensive iPhone SE model, Apple liked to modify the hardware from previous models slightly.

The original model from 2016 modified the hardware from the iPhone 5S from 2013.

Based on the iPhone 8, the 2022 model was created. First spotted by AppleTrack, Prosser predicted on the Geared Up podcast.

“The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, wouldAessentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance,” AppleTrack tweeted.