Apple Watch’s crash detection feature saves another life in US

The Apple Watch’s crash detection feature has once again proven its life-saving capabilities, this time in Wisconsin, United States. A crash occurred at around 4 am on Thursday when the vehicle veered off the road, landing upside down roughly 100 feet from the roadway. The driver was unresponsive but breathing. Fortunately, the Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature sprang into action, automatically dialing 911 and sharing the user’s precise location with emergency responders.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, realising that vehicle stabilisation and patient extrication were essential. They requested assistance from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department and established a landing zone for the Flight for Life critical care air medical transport service.

Thanks to the Apple Watch’s swift response, the driver was stabilised and transported to Froedtert Hospital with severe injuries, where they continue to receive treatment.

Ronald Molnar, chief of the Kansasville Fire and Rescue department, emphasised the pivotal role played by the Apple Watch in the incident. He noted that without the Apple Watch, the vehicle might not have been discovered for at least another two hours due to darkness and its distance from the road.

Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature functions by activating Emergency SOS when it detects a car crash. If the user does not respond to the notification, the device will automatically call emergency services and share the user’s exact location with dispatchers, a capability that undoubtedly impacted this person’s life positively.