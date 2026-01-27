Apple’s AirTag 2 has alerts you can actually hear to track items

Apple introduced a new version of its AirTag tracking device on Monday, January 26, claiming it has a longer detection range, louder sound alerts, and better integration with the Find My network, while keeping the prices unchanged for the Indian market.

The AirTag 2 will retail at Rs 3,790 for a single unit and Rs 12,900 for a pack of four, Apple said in a press release.

First launched in 2021, the AirTag is widely used to keep track of keys, bags and vehicles, among other things. It uses Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same technology used in its latest iPhones and Apple Watches, which extends precision finding by up to 50 per cent compared with the previous model, the company release said.

Also Read Apple’s iPhone exports from India cross USD 50 billion

The feature uses a mix of visual cues, vibrations and sound to guide users to a lost item. In a first, Apple Watch users can also search for AirTags directly from their wrist (only for Series 9 and later models or the Ultra 2 and newer versions).

The company claims it has also redesigned the internals to make the speaker about 50 per cent louder, allowing the tag to be heard from up to twice the earlier distance. When an AirTag is outside the range, it can still be located through Apple’s Find My network.

The new model also lets users temporarily pass on an item’s live location to trusted third parties, including airlines, to speed up the recovery of delayed baggage. Shared access can be revoked at any time and expires automatically after seven days, Apple said.

Keeping the same physical design as before means existing accessories will continue to work with the AirTag 2, including Apple’s keyrings.